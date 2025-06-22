Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $9.46 on Friday. Mitek Systems has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $13.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45. The company has a market cap of $427.97 million, a P/E ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $51.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.21 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 70,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $687,339.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 233,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,731.80. This trade represents a 23.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 1,882.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

