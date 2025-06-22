Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2025

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGOFree Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOGO

Mogo Trading Down 1.7%

Mogo stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Mogo has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $2.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mogo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mogo by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,330,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 94,856 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in Mogo in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Mogo by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 45,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mogo during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Mogo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.