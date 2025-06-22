Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Mogo stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Mogo has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $2.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mogo by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,330,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 94,856 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in Mogo in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Mogo by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 45,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mogo during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.

