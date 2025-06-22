Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $351.00 to $347.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up from $331.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $414.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.21.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.7%

MOH stock opened at $293.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $311.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.90. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $262.32 and a 12 month high of $365.23. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.12. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.73 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $28,005,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,484,262.90. This represents a 25.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total transaction of $214,414.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,702. The trade was a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

