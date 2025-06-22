Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $68.31 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06. The company has a market cap of $88.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.55.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

