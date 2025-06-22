Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
Nano Dimension Price Performance
Shares of NNDM stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98. Nano Dimension has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $302.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.13.
Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 144.35% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%.
Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.
