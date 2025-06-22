Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Nano Dimension Price Performance

Shares of NNDM stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98. Nano Dimension has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $302.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 144.35% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano Dimension

About Nano Dimension

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 717.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 11,261 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 11,600.8% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 15,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.