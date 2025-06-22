National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NFG. Bank of America boosted their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NFG opened at $85.66 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $53.88 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 199.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $729.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.81 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of National Fuel Gas

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $900,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,393,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

