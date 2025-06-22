New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.15, but opened at $2.26. New Fortress Energy shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 6,027,087 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.00 price objective on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research set a $8.00 price objective on New Fortress Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price objective on New Fortress Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $610.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFE. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,023,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,925,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319,985 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,567,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509,177 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,319,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 888.8% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,859,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,094 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Articles

