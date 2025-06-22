NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.89.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Price Performance

NAMS opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.04). NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative return on equity of 37.34% and a negative net margin of 397.45%. The business had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, Director James N. Topper acquired 8,584 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $167,388.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,022,153 shares in the company, valued at $58,931,983.50. This trade represents a 0.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas F. Kling sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $1,929,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at $848,760. The trade was a 69.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewAmsterdam Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 19.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

