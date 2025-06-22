Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
Next Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NXTT opened at $3.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37. Next Technology has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $6.00.
Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Next Technology
Next Technology Holding Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.
