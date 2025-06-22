Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Niagen Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Niagen Bioscience from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th.

Niagen Bioscience Stock Down 2.5%

About Niagen Bioscience

Shares of NASDAQ:NAGE opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.06 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38. Niagen Bioscience has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $14.49.

Niagen Bioscience, Inc is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

