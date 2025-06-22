Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Nihon Kohden Corporation (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.63, but opened at $13.25. Nihon Kohden shares last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 388 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52.

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $439.11 million for the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in development, manufacturing, sale, maintenance, and consultation of medical electronic equipment, and related systems and products in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers physiological measuring equipment comprising electrocardiographs, electroencephalographs, and polygraphs for Cath-labs; patient monitoring systems, such as beside and central monitors; and treatment equipment including defibrillators, automated external defibrillators, ventilators, and pacemakers.

