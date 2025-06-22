Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Hovde Group increased their target price on Northrim BanCorp from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Northrim BanCorp Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ NRIM opened at $86.62 on Friday. Northrim BanCorp has a 1 year low of $54.69 and a 1 year high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.42 and a 200 day moving average of $80.66. The stock has a market cap of $478.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.82. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $45.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrim BanCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrim BanCorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIM. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 388.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrim BanCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

