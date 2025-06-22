Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on NVO. Stifel Nicolaus cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $73.76 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.48.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 34.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

