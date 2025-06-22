Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $32.92 and a 52-week high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $228.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.46%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

