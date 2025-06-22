ORG Partners LLC Takes $211,000 Position in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,423 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 1,093.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

CBFV stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $138.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.29. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

In other news, Director John Swiatek acquired 1,200 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,534 shares in the company, valued at $216,979.20. This represents a 18.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

