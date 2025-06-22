ORG Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 425.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.9% of ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TTP Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 18,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $274.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $256.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.90 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The firm has a market cap of $763.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total transaction of $1,055,312.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,400,164.91. This trade represents a 7.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total transaction of $6,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,381 shares in the company, valued at $32,947,774.62. This represents a 15.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,722 shares of company stock worth $25,599,477. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

