PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Johnson Rice downgraded PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

PHX Minerals Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE PHX opened at $4.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. PHX Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $164.77 million, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.05.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 million.

PHX Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Institutional Trading of PHX Minerals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Robotti Robert grew its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 19.7% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 17,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 33.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

