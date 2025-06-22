Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PPC. Santander started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of PPC stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.47. Pilgrim’s Pride has a twelve month low of $36.52 and a twelve month high of $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.48.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.95%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pilgrim’s Pride

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,113,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,119,000 after buying an additional 33,965 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,903,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,261,000 after buying an additional 29,549 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 25.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,370,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,599,000 after acquiring an additional 487,219 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,845,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,766,000 after acquiring an additional 389,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,377,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,513,000 after acquiring an additional 180,164 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

(Get Free Report)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.