Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $11.23 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.9% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,392,563.85. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,703,729.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,722 shares of company stock valued at $25,599,477 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Baird R W upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $274.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $763.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.90 and a 1-year high of $280.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.36 and a 200-day moving average of $251.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

