PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital set a $8.00 price objective on PowerFleet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on PowerFleet from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

AIOT opened at $4.54 on Friday. PowerFleet has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.60 million, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in PowerFleet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in PowerFleet during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in PowerFleet during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

