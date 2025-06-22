Probity Advisors Inc. Has $2.10 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,379 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 119,262 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,866,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Envision Financial LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $512,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 46,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 250,656 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,368,000 after acquiring an additional 21,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $201.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.56. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 167.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.20%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,815.27. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,507 shares of company stock worth $42,694,080. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.86.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

