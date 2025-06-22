Promising Home Improvement Stocks To Watch Today – June 20th

Get alerts:

Home Depot, Walmart, Target, Lowe’s Companies, and Wayfair are the five Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

NYSE:HD traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $350.11. 2,898,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,417,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.63. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.00. 9,916,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,153,928. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.13. The company has a market cap of $766.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart has a twelve month low of $66.55 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.39. 4,154,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,150,259. Target has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $212.00. 1,697,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,792. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $206.39 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.18 and a 200-day moving average of $238.45. The company has a market capitalization of $118.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Wayfair (W)

Wayfair Inc. provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Shares of W stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,266,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 2.94. Wayfair has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $58.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.18.

