Promising Outdoor Stocks To Consider – June 20th

Get alerts:

Kroger, Walmart, CRH, Lowe’s Companies, and Garmin are the five Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

KR stock traded up $5.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.40. 13,741,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,833,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.12. Kroger has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $73.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KR

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.13. 8,978,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,906,068. Walmart has a 52 week low of $66.55 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

CRH stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,276,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,309,798. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.11. CRH has a 52 week low of $71.18 and a 52 week high of $110.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRH

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

LOW traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.93. 1,512,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,997. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.45. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $206.39 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $118.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Garmin (GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Shares of GRMN traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a one year low of $158.90 and a one year high of $246.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GRMN

Featured Articles