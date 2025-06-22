Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.
Separately, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Qifu Technology from $50.66 to $52.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.
Qifu Technology Price Performance
Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $646.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qifu Technology will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qifu Technology
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qifu Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qifu Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Qifu Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Qifu Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Qifu Technology Company Profile
Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.
