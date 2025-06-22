QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 592 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 234.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 336.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,204,625. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $8,214,997.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,171,730.56. The trade was a 18.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on LHX shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.75.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.3%

LHX opened at $249.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $193.09 and a 52 week high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

