Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Qualys and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Qualys Price Performance

QLYS opened at $135.73 on Friday. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $112.61 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.93 and its 200 day moving average is $134.98.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.21. Qualys had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The company had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Qualys will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $118,266.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,006,497. This trade represents a 0.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $1,158,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,962 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,220.60. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,390,137 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Qualys by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

