Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Rapt Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Rapt Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Rapt Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT opened at $7.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.89. Rapt Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $30.60.

Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.48) by $1.84. Analysts predict that Rapt Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rapt Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rapt Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 219,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 18,558 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapt Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Rapt Therapeutics by 994.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,697 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rapt Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rapt Therapeutics by 1,128.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 188,461 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rapt Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

