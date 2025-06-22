RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded RB Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 25th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on RB Global from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on RB Global from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on RB Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on RB Global from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.50.

RB Global Stock Performance

RBA opened at $104.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.78. RB Global has a 1 year low of $70.38 and a 1 year high of $109.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.68%. RB Global’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RB Global will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total transaction of $392,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,872.58. The trade was a 12.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $213,920.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,302.32. This represents a 12.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,075 shares of company stock worth $2,007,349. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RB Global

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 21.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 0.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 10.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

