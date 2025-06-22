Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 2,544 Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $18,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $1,111,542,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 50,536.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,506 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 379.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,286,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,678 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $237,375,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,106,000 after purchasing an additional 582,471 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.17.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.79, for a total value of $796,002.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,649,782.96. This represents a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total value of $24,863,532.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,192,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,280,679.40. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,748 shares of company stock valued at $89,478,971. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $476.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.72 billion, a PE ratio of -690.29 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $493.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

