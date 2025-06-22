Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.08% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $15,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 200.0% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $148.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.51 and a fifty-two week high of $173.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.48 and a 200-day moving average of $157.06.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $549.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.21 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.515 per share. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 126.25%.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 173 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.85, for a total transaction of $28,865.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,552.20. This trade represents a 5.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,358 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total value of $724,473.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,890,187.04. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,707. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Barclays increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.