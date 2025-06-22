Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $15.50 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,864 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $15,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4,642.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,852,238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $349,627,000 after buying an additional 2,792,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,919,327 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,628,497,000 after buying an additional 2,270,013 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $171,193,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 14,784.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,281,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $164,323,000 after buying an additional 1,272,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,192,314 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,230,014,000 after buying an additional 781,282 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,240.32. The trade was a 7.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $125.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.52 and a 1 year high of $138.18. The stock has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.56.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 36.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Stephens started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Williams Trading set a $154.00 price objective on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.48.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

