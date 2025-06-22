Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $16.70 Million Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $16,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSTG. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 9,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pure Storage by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Pure Storage by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $51.51 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $73.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 139.21, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $778.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 11,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $619,330.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,000.90. This represents a 33.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $5,201,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 801,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,709,887.59. This trade represents a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,083 shares of company stock worth $6,150,676. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSTG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.95.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

