Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $18.55 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in AON were worth $18,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of AON by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE AON opened at $354.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $285.35 and a 12-month high of $412.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $359.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.38.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. AON had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 52.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $384.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $420.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $445.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.27.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

See Also

