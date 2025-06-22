Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $21.78 Million Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $21,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Nicholas Hobbs purchased 1,529 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.75 per share, for a total transaction of $199,916.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 91,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,995.25. This trade represents a 1.69% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $139.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.79 and a 12-month high of $200.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.81.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 14.07%. On average, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

