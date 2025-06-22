Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 203,487 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 127.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 363,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 203,487 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $20,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 534.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SKX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.69.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 0.1%

SKX opened at $62.53 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.01.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.