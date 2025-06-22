Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 466,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Flex were worth $15,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 222,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the period. BayBridge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 120,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $4,581,465.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,193 shares in the company, valued at $42,363,431.37. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 87,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $3,172,797.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,566.43. The trade was a 55.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,135,941 shares of company stock valued at $47,582,965 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLEX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Flex from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Flex from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flex in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Flex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

FLEX opened at $46.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.52.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Flex had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

