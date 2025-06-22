Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,525 Shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $18,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in CVS Health by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,105,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,147,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075,209 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in CVS Health by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,039,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,739,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819,148 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,051,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,211,582,000 after purchasing an additional 689,867 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,666,401 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,196,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 19,610,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $880,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, Director Guy P. Sansone acquired 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This represents a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVS. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

NYSE:CVS opened at $66.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.42. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $72.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

