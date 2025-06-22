Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 270 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $23,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $948,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 10,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:EXP opened at $196.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.62 and a 200-day moving average of $232.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Eagle Materials Inc has a twelve month low of $191.91 and a twelve month high of $321.93.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $470.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.14 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 32.71%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $245.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $279.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXP

Eagle Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.