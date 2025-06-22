Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 4,063 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $21,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 503,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,093,000 after purchasing an additional 40,822 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $444,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $282,000. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on American Financial Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.75.

Shares of AFG opened at $123.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.73 and a 1 year high of $150.19.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

