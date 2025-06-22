Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 450 Shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.08% of SBA Communications worth $18,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 1,575.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.43.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other news, Director Jack Langer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total transaction of $1,202,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,487.98. The trade was a 32.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.4%

SBAC stock opened at $229.31 on Friday. SBA Communications Corporation has a twelve month low of $187.06 and a twelve month high of $252.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.01.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.