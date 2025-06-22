Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 583 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CME Group were worth $20,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of CME Group by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 86,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,190,000 after buying an additional 19,533 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $273.99 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.11 and a 52 week high of $290.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $98.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a net margin of 57.71% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Raymond James Financial raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $287.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CME Group from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on CME Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $132,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,215. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 390 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total transaction of $108,225.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,470. This trade represents a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,610. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.