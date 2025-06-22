Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $20,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.4% during the first quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.5% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.8% during the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Barclays reduced their price target on Lam Research from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lam Research from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.78.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of LRCX opened at $90.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.45. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $113.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.57.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 53.21% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.63%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

