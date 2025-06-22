Reviewing First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) and Toro Energy (OTCMKTS:TOEYF)

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) and Toro Energy (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

First Quantum Minerals has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toro Energy has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Quantum Minerals and Toro Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Quantum Minerals $4.80 billion 2.70 $2.00 million $0.16 97.19 Toro Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Quantum Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Toro Energy.

Profitability

This table compares First Quantum Minerals and Toro Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Quantum Minerals 2.78% 1.19% 0.58% Toro Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First Quantum Minerals and Toro Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Quantum Minerals 0 4 2 2 2.75 Toro Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

First Quantum Minerals beats Toro Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia. It is exploring the Taca Taca copper-gold-molybdenum project in Argentina, as well as the Haquira copper deposit in Peru. The company was formerly known as First Quantum Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to First Quantum Minerals Ltd. in July 1996. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Toro Energy

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. The company explores for uranium, nickel, gold, and base metals. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the northern goldfields region of Western Australia. Toro Energy Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia. Toro Energy Limited operates as a subsidiary of Mega Uranium Ltd.

