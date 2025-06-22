Richard S. Mahoney Sells 9,010 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total transaction of $4,245,602.10. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $699,746.85. This trade represents a 85.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $470.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $472.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $478.19. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.74 and a 1 year high of $624.80. The company has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 7.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 275.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 441.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 target price on Synopsys in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synopsys

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.