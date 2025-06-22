Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-eight have assigned a buy recommendation and four have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $349.08.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $404.00 price target (up previously from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,525. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $1,975,615.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,219,490. The trade was a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,111 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,283. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Athena Investment Management acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 2,507.9% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 23,706 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 22,797 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 27,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,146,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $260.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $268.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.25. The stock has a market cap of $249.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

