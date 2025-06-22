SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE) Rating Increased to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

SaverOne 2014 Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:SVRE opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22. SaverOne 2014 has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $325.36.

About SaverOne 2014

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents. The company is developing SaverOne Driver Distraction Prevention Solution system, an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications; and solutions for detection of vulnerable road users.

