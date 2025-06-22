Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warner Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 116,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 52,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Price Performance

FNDX stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.