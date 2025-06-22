Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Seiko Epson Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 5120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

Seiko Epson Trading Down 2.1%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.49 billion. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 4.02%. Equities analysts expect that Seiko Epson Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.