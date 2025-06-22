Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.83.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SRE

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $74.09 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $61.90 and a 1-year high of $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.71.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $595,193.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,117.94. The trade was a 32.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 4,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $343,114.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,786.94. This represents a 19.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,880,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

(Get Free Report

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.