Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SRTS. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensus Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ SRTS opened at $4.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61. The stock has a market cap of $77.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 1.32. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $9.33.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $8.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 million. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 3.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensus Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.